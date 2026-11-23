Gurugram:
A man was killed in Jamalpur, Gurugram, after a speeding car allegedly hit him from behind while he was walking along the road, police said on Sunday.
Police identified the man as Sarvjeet Kumar Singh, in his late 30s, from Chhapra, Bihar. Investigators said the driver fled the spot following the accident.
According to police, on November 19, the Jamalpur police post received a call about the accident. A police official reached the spot and found that the victim had died on the spot.
Doctors said the cause of death was external injuries to the head and limbs, police said.
The man’s nephew, in his complaint submitted on November 22, stated that an eyewitness told him that Sarvjeet was walking along the roadside when a speeding vehicle coming from the Gurugram side hit him from behind and fled the spot. The complainant identified the vehicle’s registration number and has sought legal action against the unidentified driver.
Following the complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A police official said that an investigation is underway to trace the unidentified driver.{{/usCountry}}
A police official said that an investigation is underway to trace the unidentified driver.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.