Policeman injured, vehicles damaged after violence erupts in Gurugram’s Sector 35

Gurugram: A policeman was injured and at least a dozen vehicles, including a police emergency response car, were damaged following a violence that erupted in Gurugram’s Sector 35 on Saturday morning, police said. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, the violence erupted outside an automobile manufacturing unit located in Sector 35 following a worker’s death after he was allegedly run over by a factory bus. The incident took place in front of the factory entrance at about 8.30am.

The deceased worker was identified as 24-year-old Monu Kumar of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was standing behind the bus when the driver reversed the vehicle, resulting in his death.

“The workers were yet to hand over the body to the police for autopsy. They have kept it inside the factory. We were trying to pacify them to open the factory gates to enter inside,” said Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police (south).

Jain said that a sub-inspector was injured in the stone pelting by the irate factory workers. The bus driver, factory security guards and officials fled from the scene after the incident.

At least 150 police personnel and fire tenders deployed at the spot maintain law and order, said Jain.