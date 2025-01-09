Proposed Aravalli safari in Ggm, Nuh sparks conservation debate

The Haryana government’s ambitious plan to establish a jungle safari in the Aravallis has triggered a heated debate in the state, with policymakers touting it as a “game-changer” for Gurugram’s rural landscape, but environmentalists warning that the project could wreak havoc on the region’s fragile ecosystem. The state forest department’s proposal envisages a jungle safari spread across 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh (HT Photo)

The proposal, first floated by the state forest department in 2019, envisages a green space that is spread across 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh. It will comprise several zones — a herbarium, a bird park, four enclosures for big cats, a space for herbivores, a dedicated section for “exotic” animals and birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitor areas, tourism zones, and botanical gardens, among other features.

State environment, forest, and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh, during a visit to his constituency of Badshahpur, on Wednesday said the safari has the potential to drive economic growth through tourism, and promote environmental conservation.

“This project will not only boost Haryana’s tourism industry but also provide sustainable employment opportunities to locals,” he said.

The minister said the initiative aligns with the Union government’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and reflects a commitment to inclusive development. He assured villagers that the project would benefit every household, improving both livelihoods and infrastructure in the region.

Singh said villagers will also benefit from the Haryana government’s home stay policy, under which homeowners can offer rooms or their homes to tourists and visitors on reasonable rents.

“The Aravalli range is a cultural heritage where many species of birds, wild animals, butterflies, etc. are found. In this jungle safari, 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles and 57 species of butterflies that exist in the Aravallis will be protected and conserved,” he said.

Singh stated that only 20% of the Aravalli’s area will be utilised for the project, and added that officials from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), who visited the proposed site, deemed the project to be technically feasible and noted the availability of adequate land and water.

Forest officials separately stated that the safari will help protect the leopard population in the forests of the Aravalli, as well as the wildlife corridor stretching from Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in Delhi to Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan.

However, environmentalists remain unconvinced.

Vaishali Rana, a local activist, criticised the government’s approach, stating that the Aravallis are a critical ecological zone that must be preserved.

“The Aravalli range acts as a natural shield against desertification and a vital groundwater recharge zone. This project poses a severe threat to biodiversity, wildlife corridors, and the region’s water security,” she said.

Rana said a group of environmentalists have filed an application in the Supreme Court against the jungle safari project.

“Housing wildlife in enclosures, developing infrastructure, and laying pipelines and electricity lines within the Aravallis are clear violations of the Aravallis notification dated May 7, 1992 issued under sections 3 (1) and 3 (2) (v) of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and Rule 5 (3) of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986 has restrained certain activities in Aravalli range which have impact of causing Environmental Degradation in the region, and the Supreme Court in February 2024 also directed governments to take prior permission before setting up any zoo or safari in a forest — another relaxation that the FCA amendment had allowed. This direction likely has implications on Haryana’s proposed zoo-safari project over 4,000 hectares in the Aravallis of Gurugram and Nuh,” she said.

Environmentalists have also demanded a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and public consultations before the project proceeds.