Recycled water to be used for parks and green belts in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started the tendering process for laying of recycled water pipelines from MDI Chowk to Sanath Road and towards Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 23A. The recycled water will be used for horticulture purpose in parks, water bodies, green belts and the golf course on this stretch (HT Photo)

The recycled water will be used for horticulture purpose in parks, water bodies, green belts and the golf course on this stretch. Officials said that residents’ welfare association in the area can avail connections for green belts or water bodies in their localities.

Officials said that flow meters will be installed at all the recycled water pipelines which will be linked with the GMDA’s integrated command and control centre (ICCC) for monitoring.

The decision was taken by GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena during the 63rd meeting of its weekly core planning cell (CPC) on Tuesday, officials said.

The GMDA CEO issued special instructions that untreated sewerage must not be permitted to flow into the master stormwater drain network of the city. “In this regard, any untreated sewerage from Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) pipelines may be identified and escalated to the team concerned. Micro STPs (sewage treatment plants) may be constructed at various critical points to treat the local sewage. Only once its treated, can sewage be discharged into the drains,” he said.

Meena said that officials from GMDA, MCG and the Haryana Pollution Control Board may carry a joint survey to identify drains where illegal sewer connections have been made, to ensure complete sanitisation of drains. He added that it must be ensured that silt removed from these drains must not flow back into them during the monsoon season.

Officials said that discussions on other projects took place in the meeting.

The officials of GMDA’s infra 1 division of GMDA said that the master sector dividing road between sectors 37C and 9B is in progress to improve commute on this stretch. “Work on construction of a drain in Sector 70A and footpath is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of August. The detailed project report (DPR) for construction of the 800-metre master road and the drain has been prepared and the tendering process will be started,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Meena said that proper planning should be carried out for laying of master services and utilities that may be required in the future. Provision of cycle tracks and other essential services must be included in the master planning, he said.

Meena also reviewed the status of the ongoing upgradation work on Rampura-Pataudi project wherein construction of six-lane carriageway, service roads, cycle track, and footpaths are being undertaken by GMDA. He directed the urban environment division of GMDA to also chart the plan for proper landscaping and green belt development on this junction.

Meena outlined that proper landscaping and holistic planning must be done for the development of green belts and maximum walkways in the city and inputs from experts and citizens be incorporated. “A conceptual plan for every sector must be made and specific species of plants and trees be identified which would be most suitable for specific locations based on their orientation,” he said.

Meena also outlined that pathways for pedestrians and cyclists must be included in the development plan to provide adequate infrastructure to non-motorised transport in the city. “To curb repeated encroachments of green belts, fencing must be carried out along the green belts and a joint exercise be carried out by GMDA, MCG and HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) officials to remove unauthorized constructions along the green belts,” he said.

Meena said MCG must also increase its vigilance towards the illegal dumping of waste and construction and debris (C&D) at various locations in the city. “Gurugram Police team may be authorised to challan and confiscate those vehicles which are found to be dumping the waste in non-designated spaces to curb the menace,” he said.

