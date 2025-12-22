Reporter’s diary: Behind a broken door in Gurugram, a story that refused to open

A woman repeatedly hammering the door of an empty flat in a posh Sector 66 residential society, claiming to hear “loud noises” of furniture being scraped inside, set off a chain of events that underscored the discomfort, improvisation, and ethical tightrope that comes with chasing concealed stories. What began as a video circulating on social media unfolded into a fragmented investigation marked by fear, denial, and institutional fatigue. What began as a viral video led to hushed residents, reluctant authorities and an investigation that stalled before reaching accountability. (HT Photo)

American journalist and presenter Lester Holt has observed that social media often reshapes storytelling and pulls reporters into unexpected journeys. That observation rang true as I reached the society’s entrance after watching the video. My first encounter was with security staff who appeared determined to suppress the issue. They attempted to cover up the fact that a woman resident had been roaming the premises with a hammer, trying to break into a flat vacated long ago, an issue law enforcement agency had allegedly ignored despite repeated complaints.

To access the corridor where the damaged door was located, I downplayed my identity as a journalist and blended in among residents. This involved lying, improvising, deceiving, and playing the role of a concerned individual rather than a reporter. The door bore a deep hole, carved over nearly two months of constant hammering.

The approach helped me gain the confidence of a building administrator, who appeared overworked and eager to vent. He revealed that police teams had visited the society multiple times over the past few months following altercations between the woman and other residents. He later pointed out the woman’s neighbours, who spoke in hushed tones, were visibly fearful, and requested anonymity.

Through them, I connected with society representatives. Initially dismissive and concerned about protecting the locality’s image for business interests, they eventually spoke after I began laying out verified facts. They acknowledged that the woman’s threats had forced the flat’s previous occupants to vacate. They also alleged repeated inaction by police over the past two years. “The entire police system, including the station house officer of Sector 65, DC South, and even DM, are fully aware of it but fail to take action. They are tired of the matter and do not wish to be involved, leaving us on our own,” an RWA representative said, requesting anonymity.

After being denied entry into the tower, I attempted unsuccessfully to bypass the final security checkpoint. I then visited the nearby police station to meet SHO Ajaybir Singh. Engrossed in paperwork, he offered a brief response, calling the incidents “just a petty argument between the society’s women”, before indicating the conversation was over.

Seeking clarity, I spoke to junior police officers outside the station. One of them inadvertently revealed the name of the investigating officer. However, repeated attempts to contact the IO went unanswered.

What started as a strong lead ended abruptly. The story remained incomplete, reinforcing the reality that many narratives surface only in fragments, shaped as much by silence as by revelation.

Abhishek Bhatia is a correspondent with the Gurugram bureau, who covers crime, traffic, and road safety.