My journey as a Gurugram reporter began when I moved to the city a month ago and started working on traffic stories. I frequently found myself travelling to some of the city’s most congested stretches. On those days, I watched the city’s facade change constantly from one side filled with mounting piles of garbage to the other with lush greenery and developed infrastructure.

As the city moves to mark its place on the map, it finds itself facing an identity crisis: one of coexisting yet wanting to stand out from others. (HT) more less

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On Sohna Road, I saw the contrast. One side of the road was packed with garbage, while a green belt beneath a flyover opened to an area filled with greenery and artwork.

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In 2015, civic authorities discussed transforming MG Road along the lines of Singapore’s Orchard Road. Meanwhile in 2023, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) wants to redevelop the stretch with a European-style facade, cycling tracks, benches and green spaces. However, when I visited MG Road for a spot check during an enforcement drive against vehicles below BS-VI emission standards, all I could see were potholes and dust.

While reporting, I met locals struggling with potholes, broken roads, dust, garbage and traffic congestion. Despite this, they continued to build their lives. During the festive season, I visited effigy makers and handmade diya sellers. There, I met Omwati, a resident of Sector 5, who had decided to sell Diwali paraphernalia for her son’s wedding. Amid the relentless rush, there were people like her finding ways to make a living and hold onto their traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} During the same time, I found Halloween decorations hung alongside floral garlands. I realised how different aspects of lives are intertwined together, without even intending to do so. For a brief while, different versions of Gurugram seemed to occupy the same space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the same time, I found Halloween decorations hung alongside floral garlands. I realised how different aspects of lives are intertwined together, without even intending to do so. For a brief while, different versions of Gurugram seemed to occupy the same space. {{/usCountry}}

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As the city moves to mark its place on the map, it finds itself facing an identity crisis: one of coexisting yet wanting to stand out from others. Perhaps Gurugram does not need to become Singapore or Europe; what it needs is to figure out how to be itself