Residents evacuate as building tilts amid excavation at nearby plot in Ggm

Gurugram: Police evacuated at least four familiesfrom a four-storey building in Sector 31 on Fridayafter it developed cracks and tilted amid ongoing construction on an adjacent plot, police said.

Police said that as a precautionary measure, evacuation notices were issued to families living in three adjacent building (HT)

ACP (east) Anil Kumar said that as a precautionary measure, evacuation notices were issued to families living in three adjacent buildings and the civic authorities were also alerted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Barricades have been put up and a police team deployed to prevent people from entering the affected building. Construction on the adjacent plot has also been halted. The building has developed cracks measuring around 1 to 1.5 inches and is unsafe,” he said.

According to residents, the building at plot 769 was only six years old and had a stilt and four floors. They alleged that on Tuesday morning, a JCB machine was used for “careless” excavation at an adjoining plot, causing vibrations that led to cracks in the structure.

Parvesh Kumar Atri, a resident of the affected building, said: “Instead of phased excavation, they started digging haphazardly, which caused vibrations in our building. We noticed minor cracks that morning.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents said they raised the issue with the owner of the plot where construction was ongoing. “He told us the cracks were minor and would be repaired. However, our domestic help also noticed that the pillars appeared to have tilted slightly and that the building seemed to have subsided. We subsequently lodged a complaint at the Sector 40 police station on Thursday,” added Atri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said they raised the issue with the owner of the plot where construction was ongoing. “He told us the cracks were minor and would be repaired. However, our domestic help also noticed that the pillars appeared to have tilted slightly and that the building seemed to have subsided. We subsequently lodged a complaint at the Sector 40 police station on Thursday,” added Atri. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Most of our furniture and household belongings are still inside the building. Our priority was to get out safely. While some residents have checked into hotels, others have arranged to stay with relatives or acquaintances,” he added.

Residents welfare association (RWA) president BS Yadav said the building was just six years old. “I also told the immediate neighbours of the affected building to move out. In newspapers on Monday we read about the Sushantlok incident, we didn’t know a similar incident would be reported next in our sector.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A neighbour, who said he had received an evacuation notice from the police, told HT that the builder should take immediate steps to prevent the affected building from collapsing.

“We will also be affected if the building collapses. Of the other families living in my building, one is out of station, while another resident is unwell. How can they expect everyone to evacuate at such short notice? Issuing an evacuation notice on paper is easy, but what steps are the authorities taking to prevent the building from collapsing?” he said.

On October 20, HT reported that at least 12 families living in three residential buildings in Block C of Sushant Lok-I were evacuated after an under construction five-storey building developed cracks and tilted following excavation work on an adjoining plot on Monday.