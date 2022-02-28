RWA conclave to be held once a month to resolve their issues, says CM Khattar

leena.dhankhar@htlive.com

At least 20 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have started preparing plans and asked residents to come up with issues for redressal a day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that an RWA conclave should be held once a month in Gurugram to connect residents with the administration and authorities.

Khattar said the conclave would be organised by the administration like the Urban Development Conclave that was held in Gurugram last Friday and Saturday. “We want to address common issues, but not for project-specific grievances of the residents. Also, we are planning to form a grievance cell to settle buyer-builder issues in a constructive manner through RWAs,” he said on Sunday.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, district deputy commissioner, said that the authorities have already started preparing to hold the conclave within 15 days. “We will ask RWAs across the city to convey their issues to us. We will also seek feedback to improve their coordination with developers and the administration,” he said.

Officials said that RWAs should put together constructive suggestions. “Major issues can be resolved after discussing them with all stakeholders. A committee will be formed to resolve the issue and a timeline will be set to do so,” said Yadav.

Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, said that proper handover between builders and RWAs is a major issue. A handover policy should be framed with clear checklists to avoid ambiguities. “RWAs should be formed as soon as 50% of the project is booked so allottees can monitor the project during the construction phase and can raise red flags if any. Code of conduct for builders as well as allottees could be framed,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents welcomed the idea of the conclave, but said there were several problems that required a serious, time-bound approach.

“Firstly, a builder-buyer agreement; second, by-laws of societies; and third, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act--all need to be changed for a modern approach. A digital ecosystem needs to be created with timeliness to be fair and transparent to the allottee,” said Yashesh Yadav, president of Dwarka Expressway RWA.

Residents also said they looked forward to having their voices heard.

Sudakshina Laha, RWA executive of Sushant Lok 2 and 3, said while the Urban Development Conclave was a very engaging and constructive workshop wherein citizens’ groups were invited and heard, “we look forward to much deeper inclusion of the citizens’ voices in the RWA conclave so that critical infrastructural issues can be resolved in a time-bound manner. We want quick decisions and execution of long-pending ‘MCG takeover’ issues of plotted colonies like Sushant Lok 2&3 on a war-footing. Resolution of pending rows with builders is key, which is stopping us now from getting even sewer connections. Other last-mile connectivity issues like 24-metre road connections or not having DHBVN consumer connections must be addressed now in a time-bound manner.”

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that several RWA issues need to be addressed and the upcoming conclave will help bring all stakeholders to the same platform. “Issues related to maintenance of colonies, handover from builders, common area issues, structure-related issues, etc. will be addressed in the conclave,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON