RWA conclave to be held once a month to resolve their issues, says CM Khattar
leena.dhankhar@htlive.com
At least 20 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) have started preparing plans and asked residents to come up with issues for redressal a day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that an RWA conclave should be held once a month in Gurugram to connect residents with the administration and authorities.
Khattar said the conclave would be organised by the administration like the Urban Development Conclave that was held in Gurugram last Friday and Saturday. “We want to address common issues, but not for project-specific grievances of the residents. Also, we are planning to form a grievance cell to settle buyer-builder issues in a constructive manner through RWAs,” he said on Sunday.
Nishant Kumar Yadav, district deputy commissioner, said that the authorities have already started preparing to hold the conclave within 15 days. “We will ask RWAs across the city to convey their issues to us. We will also seek feedback to improve their coordination with developers and the administration,” he said.
Officials said that RWAs should put together constructive suggestions. “Major issues can be resolved after discussing them with all stakeholders. A committee will be formed to resolve the issue and a timeline will be set to do so,” said Yadav.
Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, said that proper handover between builders and RWAs is a major issue. A handover policy should be framed with clear checklists to avoid ambiguities. “RWAs should be formed as soon as 50% of the project is booked so allottees can monitor the project during the construction phase and can raise red flags if any. Code of conduct for builders as well as allottees could be framed,” he said.
Meanwhile, residents welcomed the idea of the conclave, but said there were several problems that required a serious, time-bound approach.
“Firstly, a builder-buyer agreement; second, by-laws of societies; and third, the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act--all need to be changed for a modern approach. A digital ecosystem needs to be created with timeliness to be fair and transparent to the allottee,” said Yashesh Yadav, president of Dwarka Expressway RWA.
Residents also said they looked forward to having their voices heard.
Sudakshina Laha, RWA executive of Sushant Lok 2 and 3, said while the Urban Development Conclave was a very engaging and constructive workshop wherein citizens’ groups were invited and heard, “we look forward to much deeper inclusion of the citizens’ voices in the RWA conclave so that critical infrastructural issues can be resolved in a time-bound manner. We want quick decisions and execution of long-pending ‘MCG takeover’ issues of plotted colonies like Sushant Lok 2&3 on a war-footing. Resolution of pending rows with builders is key, which is stopping us now from getting even sewer connections. Other last-mile connectivity issues like 24-metre road connections or not having DHBVN consumer connections must be addressed now in a time-bound manner.”
RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that several RWA issues need to be addressed and the upcoming conclave will help bring all stakeholders to the same platform. “Issues related to maintenance of colonies, handover from builders, common area issues, structure-related issues, etc. will be addressed in the conclave,” he said.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.