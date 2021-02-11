Senior executives of MGF booked on complaint of Emaar India
Senior executives of MGF Developments Ltd, a Delhi-based developer, were booked on Monday for allegedly fraudulently siphoning off valuable land parcels of Emaar India, its erstwhile partner, the police said.
The complainant, Emaar India, alleged that the managing director (MD) of MGF and erstwhile head of their joint venture, effected sale and transfer of land in Sector 61 to an associate company using dishonest means in violation of rules. A case was registered on the complaint of Emaar India against the MD and seven others under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase-1 police. station.
The MD of MGF India did not reply to repeated phone calls, messages and emails sent by HT seeking a response on this matter. Calls to the company office in Delhi also went unanswered.
In a complaint to the police in July 2020, Emaar India stated that the MD of MGF had effected a fraudulent sale of 3.65 acres in Sector 61 land and transfer of licence No 56 of 2008. The company alleged that the MD and his associates transferred valuable land parcels belonging to Emaar India and its subsidiaries. The complainant further alleged that the value of the land parcels was around ₹4 crore initially, which exponentially rose to ₹183 crore after a licence was granted by the Department of Town and Country Planning.
The complainant further alleged that MGF Developments India and its officials also wrongly induced the DTCP to transfer the licence held by Emaar India to its associate company, on the basis of a demerger scheme, despite the land in Sector 61 and licence number 56 never being part of the scheme. It also alleged that fake letters were used to ensure this transfer and further Emaar India was not informed about the basic facts.
Preetpal Sangwan, an assistant commissioner of police, Gurugram police, said that a case has been registered and the matter is being verified. “The facts of the matter and the documents are being verified by police. The matter is being investigated on the complaint of the company,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior executives of MGF booked on complaint of Emaar India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temperature likely to increase in coming days; air quality dips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic use can lead to fines up to ₹25,000 from February 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers to scale up their protests, starting February 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnout for vaccination down to 54%; jail staff, health officials play the blame game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTCP decides to cancel licence of Sare Homes, take over project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study identifies Mangar forests as crucial bird habitat, calls for increased research and conservation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested for ₹500-crore plot sale fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts call for more exits, better enforcement to curb driving on the wrong side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrong-side driving can attract FIRs in Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commuters at Kherki Daula don’t have to maintain minimum FASTag balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cap on social gatherings removed, but 50% rule remains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sadar Bazar road to be off limits for vehicle on a trial basis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram to be done by August: NHAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encroachments removed from Malibu Towne market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox