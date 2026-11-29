Gurugram: A 31-year-old man died after being crushed in a service lift of a private firm in Faridabad’s Sector 58 on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.
Police identified the victim as Vipin Kumar, a native of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Kumar had moved to Faridabad two months ago after getting married and started working at the firm to earn, police said.
According to a police officer, the incident occurred when Kumar was using the service lift to move goods upstairs. However, he became trapped between the shaft and the carriage (cabin) after the lift suddenly moved.
“Kumar was rescued by other employees after 20 to 30 minutes of struggle. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the officer said.
Investigators said police teams were sent to the spot for investigation.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the cause of the incident is being investigated. “An inspection of the lift will be conducted. Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the firm is also being scanned to check how the lift started moving,” he said.
Yadav said only a proper investigation could establish the management’s negligence. “An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was conducted. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
Yadav said only a proper investigation could establish the management’s negligence. “An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was conducted. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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