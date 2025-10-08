Sewage overflow and waterlogging plague sectors 90, 91; residents demand action

Residents of sector 90 and 91 have been grappling with sewage overflow and waterlogging for two years, significantly affecting daily commute. Locals shared that the stench from the stagnant sewage around sector 90 chowk makes it difficult to cross the area. Sector 90 Chowk. (HT)

“The sewage line has been non-operational for months,” said Niraj Pathak, a resident of Sector 90. “The construction of the sewage line was partially completed, however, the work was abruptly halted. Meanwhile, the sewage lines from nearby societies and unauthorised constructions are still connected to this system, causing regular overflow at the chowk,” he said.

Residents said despite multiple complaints to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM),no action has been taken so far and added that they will plan to stage a large-scale protest to highlight the inaction.

“Several societies and unauthorised buildings constructed on vacant plots are releasing the waste water into the main sewage line.The authorities are passing the buck on this issue,” said Sushant Kataria, resident of Sector 91.

Amit Chauhan, HSVP junior engineer said that the sewage line remains non-operational due to a pending legal issue. “We are unable to proceed with the construction until the court case is resolved. Although we attempted to disconnect the sewage connections from unauthorized buildings six months ago, they have since been reconnected.”

An MCM official did not comment on the matter, saying that the area does not come under their jurisdiction.

The sewage overflow and waterlogging problem highlights the urgent need for coordinated action from authorities. While residents continue to face severe inconvenience, the lack of clear communication and responsibility from both HSVP and MCM has only intensified their frustration.