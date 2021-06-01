Shop owners to get ownership on discounted collector rate

The Haryana government has decided to give ownership of shops to people who had taken those on lease or rent from the municipalities for over 20 years — on a discounted collector rate, and this is likely to help thousands of traders in Gurugram.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday that traders and business owners have been renting shops in Sadar Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Old Railway Road and other adjoining areas in the district over the years can now get ownership of the properties.

Gurugram and Faridabad traders, who have rented shops from the civic authorities, welcomed the move and said that “this has been a long pending demand”.

Bablu Gupta, president, Sadar Bazar Traders Association (SBTA), said that it was a beneficial announcement. “There are over 1,000 traders in Sadar Bazar, who will be benefitted by this scheme as everyone wants to get property ownership. The rebate announced by the CM will also ensure that reasonable amount of money has to be paid,” said Gupta, adding that this move will also generate a large amount of revenue for the state government.

Sadar Bazar traders said that property ownership will allow them to redevelop these properties, and also make repairs and changes to the structures. “The state government should also make provision so that the payment could be collected in instalments over one year instead of two months,” said Kishan Sharma, a trader.

Faridabad traders, led by Faridabad Vyapar Mandal, also said that the decision to grant freehold ownership of shops to traders will benefit them greatly.

Madhu Azad, Gurugram mayor, said, “There are a number of such properties owned by the corporation in Sadar Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Old Railway road near Bhim Nagar, and eligible traders can take advantage of this offer. This offer of ownership will also generate revenue for the corporation and the government.”

Azad also said that the government notification in this regard was still to reach the MCG and the modalities of the offer of ownership would be clearer once the written directions reach them. As per the announcement made by the CM, an eligible person must have the possession of property for 20 years as of December 31, 2020, to avail the scheme.

Khattar said that once the eligible persons apply, they will get relaxation in collector rate and those who have possession of the properties for over 50 years will get a rebate of 50% on the collector rate. Likewise, those having possession for 40 years will get a rebate of 40%, possession for 30 years to get 30% rebate, and possession for 20 years to get 20% rebate. At least 20 years is also the minimum period required to avail the benefit of this scheme.

The beneficiary will have to deposit 25% of the amount within 15 days, and the remaining 75% of amount in 45 days — based on the collector rate, he said.