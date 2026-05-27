SIT formed to probe Gurugram court fire that destroyed case records

A six-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the fire incident at the Gurugram civil court premises that destroyed a majority of case records and led to partial collapse of the building on Sunday, officials said on Tuesday. Twenty-one courts started functioning from the PWD guest house in Civil Lines under makeshift arrangements on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the SIT will function under the supervision of DCP (West) Karan Goel and comprises ACP (Sadar) Dharambir Singh, the Shivaji Nagar police station house officer, the Sector-10 crime branch unit in charge, a cyber cell member and two other personnel.

Meanwhile, teams from the Madhuban forensic laboratory visited the site on Tuesday and collected samples from the burnt debris as part of the investigation.

“From the forensic reports, it will be clear any inflammable material was used to light up the room for sabotage. Other angles like short circuit and air-conditioner explosion are also being probed,” a senior official said.

DCP (West) Karan Goel said investigators are examining all possible causes and analysing evidence collected from the site.

“We will wait for analysis reports of the samples and other evidence to find the cause of the fire. CCTV footage of entry and exits is being scanned,” he said.

Police said an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on the complaint of chief judicial magistrate Rajat Verma under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy property.

A senior police official said smoke was still emanating from the debris, but water was not being poured over the site to avoid further damage to records that may have survived beneath the collapsed concrete structure.

“Attempts will be made to pull remains of files out after removing the collapsed structure,” the official said.

A fire department official deployed at the site said two fire tenders continue to remain stationed at the court premises over 48 hours after the incident as a precautionary measure.

“Smoke is still coming out of the debris crushed beneath the concrete and bricks of the two floors that have collapsed from the extreme heat generated by the fire,” he said.

He added that the building continues to remain extremely hot internally and entry remains restricted due to safety concerns.

“We are not allowing anyone to enter inside except the rescue workers and a few court employees, as it’s too risky with the stability of the building under question as part of it has already collapsed,” he said.

Meanwhile, court officials, in the presence of police personnel and rescue workers including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were allowed to retrieve remaining records, files, computers and other materials from courtrooms for shifting to the PWD guest house in Civil Lines, where 21 courts began functioning under makeshift arrangements from Tuesday.