Speeding truck mows down five-year-old boy

A five-year-old boy was mowed down by a speeding truck at Dhani Shankar in Bilaspur on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at 7:30 pm when Atul was returning home with his wife, son, and six-year-old daughter.

The victim’s father, Atul Kumar, 39, was also critically injured in the accident, police said.

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Police said the incident took place at 7:30 pm when Atul was returning home with his wife, son, and six-year-old daughter.

A senior police officer said that the couple and the two children were walking along the road when the speeding truck hit them from behind.

“The boy was instantly killed on the spot while Atul’s legs were critically injured. Commuters rushed the duo to a private hospital in Manesar and alerted the police,” he said, adding that the boy was declared dead at the hospital.

Police said the truck driver fled the spot along with the vehicle.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that on Atul’s statement, an FIR was registered against an unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} “CCTV camera footage from near the spot was being scanned to trace the truck,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “CCTV camera footage from near the spot was being scanned to trace the truck,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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