A railway crossing near Sultanpur village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road will remain closed to vehicular traffic until Saturday due to repair work on the road and railway tracks, the Gurugram traffic police said on Thursday, issuing a diversion advisory for commuters.

Commuters travelling between Gurugram, Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar have been advised to use alternative routes via Chandu, Badli and Mubarakpur. (Representative photo)

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In a traffic advisory issued on Thursday, the police said railway crossing LC-4C, located on the Garhi Harsaru-Farrukhnagar railway line, had developed deep potholes, prompting the railway department to undertake repair work on the road and tracks.

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The crossing will remain completely closed to all vehicular movement during the repair work, the advisory said. The traffic police have identified alternative routes to help commuters avoid congestion.

Vehicles travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar will have to take the route via Chandu, Badli and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, before proceeding towards Mubarakpur and the Jhajjar bypass.

Those travelling from Jhajjar and Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram will have to take the Jhajjar bypass via Mubarakpur and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur.

Commuters travelling from Pataudi and Jhajjar towards Gurugram via the KMP flyover have been advised to take the Pataudi-Pachgaon route.

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{{^usCountry}} Vehicles travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram can also take the route via Farrukhnagar grain market and Wazirpur, or use the Badli route in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vehicles travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram can also take the route via Farrukhnagar grain market and Wazirpur, or use the Badli route in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Those travelling from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Gurugram have also been advised to use the Badli route.