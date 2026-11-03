...
...
Next Story

Sultanpur railway crossing to shut for 4 days from November 3

The railway crossing on Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road near Sultanpur village will remain closed for vehicular movement from November 3 to 6 for repairs on road and railway track, Gurugram traffic police said on Monday

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 07:43:40 IST
By Vidhi Bhutra
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The railway crossing on Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road near Sultanpur village will remain closed for vehicular movement from November 3 to 6 for repairs on road and railway track, Gurugram traffic police said on Monday.

Sultanpur railway crossing to shut for 4 days from November 3
Sultanpur railway crossing to shut for 4 days from November 3

In a traffic advisory issued on Monday, the traffic police said the railway crossing near Sultanpur village, on the Garhi Harsaru-Farrukhnagar railway line, has developed deep potholes, making it necessary for the railway department to undertake repairs to the road as well as tracks.

The repair work begins at 8am on November 3 and will continue until November 6. The crossing will remain completely closed to all vehicles during this period, the advisory said.

According to traffic police, commuters travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar will have to take the route via Chandu, Badli and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, before proceeding towards Mubarakpur and the Jhajjar bypass.

Vehicles travelling from Jhajjar and Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram will have to take the Jhajjar bypass via Mubarakpur and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, the traffic police advisory stated.

Those travelling from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Gurugram have also been advised to use the Badli route.

The traffic police have urged commuters to follow the alternative routes and adhere to the instructions to ensure the repair work is completed on time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vidhi Bhutra

Vidhi Bhutra is a correspondent with the Gurugram team. She covers education, transport, traffic, culture, sports, and RWA. She also likes exploring cities and reading about architecture and urban development. She can be contacted at vidhi.bhutra@hindustantimes.com.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Gurugram News/Sultanpur railway crossing to shut for 4 days from November 3
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks