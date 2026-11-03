The railway crossing on Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road near Sultanpur village will remain closed for vehicular movement from November 3 to 6 for repairs on road and railway track, Gurugram traffic police said on Monday.

Sultanpur railway crossing to shut for 4 days from November 3

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a traffic advisory issued on Monday, the traffic police said the railway crossing near Sultanpur village, on the Garhi Harsaru-Farrukhnagar railway line, has developed deep potholes, making it necessary for the railway department to undertake repairs to the road as well as tracks.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The repair work begins at 8am on November 3 and will continue until November 6. The crossing will remain completely closed to all vehicles during this period, the advisory said.

According to traffic police, commuters travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar will have to take the route via Chandu, Badli and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, before proceeding towards Mubarakpur and the Jhajjar bypass.

Vehicles travelling from Jhajjar and Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram will have to take the Jhajjar bypass via Mubarakpur and Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, the traffic police advisory stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Commuters travelling from Pataudi and Jhajjar towards Gurugram via the KMP flyover have been advised to take the Pataudi-Pachgaon route. Vehicles travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram can also use the route via the Farrukhnagar anaaj mandi and Wazirpur, or take the Badli route in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters travelling from Pataudi and Jhajjar towards Gurugram via the KMP flyover have been advised to take the Pataudi-Pachgaon route. Vehicles travelling from Farrukhnagar towards Gurugram can also use the route via the Farrukhnagar anaaj mandi and Wazirpur, or take the Badli route in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Those travelling from Rohtak and Jhajjar towards Gurugram have also been advised to use the Badli route.

The traffic police have urged commuters to follow the alternative routes and adhere to the instructions to ensure the repair work is completed on time.