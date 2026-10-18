SUV driver arrested after ramming five cars in Gurugram, injuring three

A man was arrested on Friday after his SUV allegedly crashed into five cars in Sector 83 on Wednesday night, leaving at least three people injured, police said on Saturday. He was subsequently released on station bail.

Police said the suspect was granted station bail as all sections invoked against him carried a punishment of less than seven years. (HT)

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The incident took place around 9.20pm on the road connecting Sector 83 to Jaimal Chowk. Police said the Sector 82 resident was driving a black Scorpio SUV when it collided with the vehicles.

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Among those injured were a woman, her husband and her 67-year-old mother-in-law, who were travelling in a Kia Sonet. The woman, a journalist with HT, said in her complaint that their car was severely damaged in the collision.

According to the complaint, the woman suffered injuries to her hands, lips, nose and chest, while her husband sustained injuries to his nose and lip. Her mother-in-law, who had recently undergone surgery, complained of increased knee pain following the crash.

The woman also alleged that the SUV driver abused her, pulled at her clothes and threatened her when she confronted him after the collision.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and found the Scorpio and Kia Sonet damaged. The Scorpio was impounded and taken to the Kherki Daula police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and found the Scorpio and Kia Sonet damaged. The Scorpio was impounded and taken to the Kherki Daula police station. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured were taken to hospitals, where their medico-legal reports were prepared. The SUV driver was also admitted to a private hospital and was initially declared unfit to give a statement, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, confirmed that the SUV had collided with five cars.

“Our investigation suggests that the accused was intoxicated that night,” he said.

Turan said the driver was subsequently served a notice to join the investigation and arrested on Friday.

Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station on Thursday under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety), 324(4) (mischief causing damage of ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh), 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Police said the suspect was granted station bail as all sections invoked against him carried a punishment of less than seven years.