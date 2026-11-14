Three arrested for assaulting man, dragging him on scooter in Gurugram

Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old man with a hammer and chisel before dragging him along a road on a scooter for approximately 150 metres following an argument in Sector 8, police said.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Tushar, 25, Sahil, 26, and Lokesh alias Loki, 30, all neighbours of the victim. (Representative photo)

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The victim, identified as Nitin, a resident of Nai Basti in Sector 8, sustained serious injuries to his head, knees and legs in the attack, which took place between 1pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 11.

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Police identified the arrested suspects as Tushar, 25, Sahil, 26, and Lokesh alias Loki, 30, all neighbours of the victim.

According to investigators, an argument broke out between Nitin and the suspects, following which the three allegedly assaulted him. Police said the attackers deliberately targeted his legs with a hammer and a chisel, leaving him unable to stand, according to his family.

CCTV footage of the incident shows one of the suspects transporting the injured man on a scooter, with him partially hanging off the scooter and dragging on the road, before leaving him outside his residence, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Family members subsequently took Nitin to the Civil Hospital and later shifted him to a private hospital in Sector 11. He sustained head injuries requiring 11 stitches, besides a stab wound to his waist and injuries to both his legs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Family members subsequently took Nitin to the Civil Hospital and later shifted him to a private hospital in Sector 11. He sustained head injuries requiring 11 stitches, besides a stab wound to his waist and injuries to both his legs. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior police officer said the assault followed an argument during which Nitin allegedly abused the suspects, angering them.

Police said the three suspects had criminal antecedents, including cases involving murder and kidnapping, and had previously been jailed.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspects were involved in several previous criminal cases. All three were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

Based on Nitin’s complaint, an FIR was registered at New Colony police station on Thursday under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), 138 (abduction) and 62 (attempt to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).