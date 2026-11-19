Three men were arrested for allegedly cheating a Kota resident of ₹30 lakh by promising to secure an MBBS seat for his son through an admission consultancy operating from Sector 48, police said on Wednesday.

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The suspects, residents of Gopalganj and Patna in Bihar and Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, were arrested by a team from Sadar police station in Gurugram on November 16.

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According to police, the complainant, Naresh Kumar Sharma, approached an admission consultancy operating from JMD Megapolis in Sector 48 to secure an MBBS seat for his son. He allegedly paid ₹30 lakh to the firm after being assured of admission to a medical college.

However, when Sharma visited the consultancy to collect the allotment letter, he discovered that he had allegedly been cheated.

Sharma lodged a police complaint on November 16, 2025, following which an FIR was registered at Sadar police station under relevant provisions of law.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested men allegedly told investigators that they targeted parents seeking MBBS admissions for their children and collected money by promising to arrange seats in medical colleges.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they were also examining information about similar cheating cases reported in West Bengal, Punjab and other states to ascertain whether the suspects were involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they were also examining information about similar cheating cases reported in West Bengal, Punjab and other states to ascertain whether the suspects were involved. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are probing the operations of the consultancy and the suspects’ alleged involvement in the fraud. Further action will be taken based on the findings, police said.