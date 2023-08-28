Woman hurt, child dead after truck hits them in Manesar

A two-year-old girl, who was being carried by her mother while crossing the road, died after a speeding truck hit the two of them on NH 48 near Manesar Chowk, police said on Monday. Police said the errant truck driver is on the run. (Representational image)

Police said the incident took place at around 2pm on Saturday when the woman Jayanti, 22, her husband Govind Das Kewat, 24, and their daughter Hansika were on their way to catch a bus to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh from their residence in Manesar.

Investigators said that while Kewat had crossed the road on NH 48 with their luggage, the woman and the toddler were just behind him. While she was crossing the road, carrying her daughter in her arms, a speeding truck hit them, police said. They added that the impact of the collision was such that the toddler was flung several feet in the air and fell on the road resulting in severe injuries. While Jayanti suffered injuries to her limbs and chest, Kewat was left unscathed, police said.

Police said that the mother-daughter duo was rushed to government hospital in Sector 10 in Gurugram where doctors referred Hansika to PGIMS in Rohtak for further treatment. However, the two-year-old died during treatment at the Rohtak facility on Sunday. Police said that the toddler had suffered severe internal injuries in the head and other body parts. Meanwhile, Jayanti was discharged on Saturday night.

Inspector Savit Kumar, station house officer of Manesar police station, said that the truck driver managed to escape with the vehicle after the accident.

“No one was able to note down the registration number of the vehicle. We are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle,” he said.

On complaint of the deceased girl’s father, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Sunday.

