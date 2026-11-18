Police apprehended two men allegedly involved in running over a special police officer (SPO) with an SUV in Palwal on Monday, leaving him critically injured. One of the suspects sustained a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with a crime branch team early Tuesday, while his associate was arrested after a chase, officers said.

The injured suspect was identified as Ombir Singh alias Omi, 24, (above), a resident of Sihol village in Palwal. He sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. (HT Photo)

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Police said the duo were among four suspects who allegedly robbed two truck drivers of ₹6,000, stole another truck and abducted its driver early Monday. The SPO was run over when he attempted to intercept their getaway vehicle.

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The injured suspect was identified as Ombir Singh alias Omi, 24, a resident of Sihol village in Palwal. He sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Palwal. Police said he would be formally arrested once declared medically fit. His associate, Gaurav, 28, a resident of Dighaut village, was arrested.

Police recovered a countrymade pistol, a magazine, one live cartridge and four spent cartridges following the encounter at Piyush City in Sector 9, Palwal.

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{{^usCountry}} Narender Singh Khatana, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Palwal, said two more suspects involved in the robberies remained at large. “Their identities have been ascertained with the help of the duo caught by the crime branch,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narender Singh Khatana, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Palwal, said two more suspects involved in the robberies remained at large. “Their identities have been ascertained with the help of the duo caught by the crime branch,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Khatana, Ombir and Gaurav had reached Piyush City after evading arrest early Monday and were allegedly planning further robberies. Acting on a tip-off, crime branch teams cordoned off the area around 4am on Tuesday to apprehend them.

Khatana said Ombir opened fire when asked to surrender, allegedly firing two rounds at the police. The police then fired a warning shot in the air before retaliating, injuring Ombir in the right leg. Gaurav was arrested following a chase.

During interrogation, Gaurav allegedly confessed that the four men had carried out three robberies within an hour early Monday. Travelling in a black Thar SUV without a registration number, they first robbed two truck drivers in Palwal town before intercepting a truck carrying paper sheets in Hathin and abducting its driver, Mohammad Wasim.

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Two suspects drove away with the stolen truck, while Ombir and Gaurav fled in the Thar with Wasim.

Around 3.30am, SPO Dayaram, 53, attempted to stop the SUV near Ratipur on Palwal-Hathin Road. The suspects allegedly rammed a police vehicle before running over Dayaram and fleeing towards the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Police said Dayaram, who was crushed between the Thar and the police vehicle before being run over, suffered fractures to both legs and head injuries. His condition remains critical.

During the chase, the suspects abandoned the SUV on the KMP Expressway and fled on foot, leaving behind an injured Wasim, who was rescued by police. The Thar and the stolen truck, along with its consignment, were recovered.

Separate cases were registered in connection with Monday’s robberies, abduction and attack on Dayaram.

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Following Tuesday’s encounter, another FIR was registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 3(5) (common intention) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at City Palwal police station.