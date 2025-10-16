Two held for supplying mule account in ₹1.1 crore Faridabad scam

Police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly supplying a mule account to a cybercrime gang that duped a Faridabad resident of ₹1.1 crore in a stock market scam, cops said on Wednesday. The victim was lured into fake “stock investments” by a woman on a dating app; suspects have been remanded for four days for questioning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two were identified as Saurabh Kumar (30) and Bhupendra Singh (34), both residents of Semariya and Chormari villages in Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

According to police, Singh, a polytechnic diploma holder, provided his bank account access to his unemployed friend Kumar, who further passed it on to cyber criminals to be used as a mule account.

Investigators said that the victim, a 35-year-old garment businessman who lives in Sector-14, had been talking to a woman he met on a dating application.

The duo exchanged numbers and began chatting on WhatsApp. The businessman was lured by the woman to invest in the “stock market” through her, with the promise of hefty returns.

The victim, police said, transferred more than ₹1.1 crore to several bank accounts after downloading a phishing application for “tracking” his investments. He realised he had been scammed when he was asked to pay an additional ₹24 lakh to withdraw his investments. He then submitted a written complaint at Cybercrime police station (Central) in Faridabad.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police, said out of the money duped from the businessman, ₹30 lakh was transferred to an account in Signh’s name.

“He and Kumar received a good part of the amount while the rest was remitted to other accounts.”

Yadav said the duo was produced before a Faridabad court and sent for a four-day police remand for questioning.

“We are also trying to track down the suspects to whom the mule account had been supplied,” Yadav said, adding that further investigation was underway.

