Two more people were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man over a financial dispute and fleeing after burying his body in a sewerage tank in Sector 63A, police said.

Singh said the accused allegedly buried the body in the tank after digging the soil and pouring salt to speed up decomposition. (Shutterstock) more less

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The suspects were identified as Mohammad Subhan and Mohammad Shahnawaz, both aged 19 and residents of Behta Gosai in Badaun. The duo allegedly helped the main suspect Bablu, 21, murder his friend and business partner Mohammad Naem, 25, a wholesale peanut trader, by stabbing and strangling him. Bablu was also arrested from Badaun on Thursday.

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Naem lived with his brother Mohammad Hanif Khan, 30, in Ullawas in Sector 62, police said. He had been missing since November 8. His iPhone was found alongside a sewer in Sector 50.

Hanif had filed a missing person’s complaint at Sector 65 police station on November 11, and with the help of CCTV camera footage Naem’s body was recovered from the tank on November 22, buried with salt.

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{{^usCountry}} Rambir Singh, station house officer of Sector 65 police station, said that as per interrogation, Naem had lent ₹75,000 to Bablu and wanted it back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rambir Singh, station house officer of Sector 65 police station, said that as per interrogation, Naem had lent ₹75,000 to Bablu and wanted it back. {{/usCountry}}

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“This financial dispute resulted in an argument between them at Kadarpur T-point on November 8, when Bablu stabbed Naem. Subhan and Shahnawaz helped him strangle Naem with a towel to kill him,” he said.

Singh said the accused allegedly buried the body in the tank after digging the soil and pouring salt to speed up decomposition. “They burned their clothes to get rid of evidence and fled when Hanif questioned Bablu multiple times about Naem’s whereabouts on November 9,” he said, adding that the knife Bablu used to stab Naem has also been recovered.