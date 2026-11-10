Two motorcyclists killed in separate crashes in Gurugram

Two men were killed and another injured in separate motorcycle crashes in DLF Phase 1 and DLF Phase 3 in Gurugram on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, Sanju Ghosh, 35, died after a motorcycle on which he was travelling with his brother-in-law crashed into a road divider in DLF Phase 1 around 5.15pm.

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Police said neither man was wearing a helmet, and both had allegedly consumed alcohol before the crash. Ghosh suffered fatal head injuries, while his brother-in-law was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

“The motorcycle was being driven at a high speed. Ghosh suffered fatal head injuries when he hit the divider,” a police officer said.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said investigators examined CCTV footage from the area. Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which provides for an inquiry into an unnatural death, have been initiated.

In a separate incident around 7pm, Gaurav, 23, a resident of Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, died after his motorcycle overturned in DLF Phase 3.

According to police, Gaurav was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to overturn. He died on the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said no FIR had been registered in connection with the second crash, and proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no FIR had been registered in connection with the second crash, and proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS had been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of his death. {{/usCountry}}