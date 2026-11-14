Two railway crossings to close for repairs in Gurugram; traffic diversions announced

Two railway crossings in the district will remain closed for three to nine days starting next week for repair work, with traffic police announcing alternative routes for commuters, officials said on Friday.

Police said the closure was necessitated by the deteriorating condition of the road at the crossing, which has developed deep potholes. (Representative photo)

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According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, railway crossing LC-47 near Inchhapuri railway station on the Rewari-Pataudi road will remain closed from November 16 to 24. The Railways will install rubber pads and undertake repairs to railway tracks and sleepers at the crossing.

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Police said the closure was necessitated by the deteriorating condition of the road at the crossing, which has developed deep potholes.

In a separate advisory, traffic police said railway crossing LC-4C near Sultanpur village on the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar road will remain closed from 8am on November 17 until November 19 for repairs to the road and railway tracks.

For commuters travelling between Rewari and Pataudi in either direction, traffic police have suggested taking the route via Inchhapuri Chowk and Heli Mandi. Those travelling from Khera Alampur to Pataudi have also been advised to use the same route.

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{{^usCountry}} During the Sultanpur crossing closure, commuters travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar can use the Chandu-Badli route or travel via Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, Mubarakpur and Jhajjar bypass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the Sultanpur crossing closure, commuters travelling from Gurugram towards Farrukhnagar and Jhajjar can use the Chandu-Badli route or travel via Ramgopal College in Sultanpur, Mubarakpur and Jhajjar bypass. {{/usCountry}}

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Vehicles travelling from Jhajjar towards Gurugram can use the Jhajjar bypass-Mubarakpur route, while those travelling from Pataudi towards Gurugram via the KMP flyover have been advised to take the Pataudi-Pachgaon route. Other alternatives include routes via Wazirpur and Badli, depending on the destination.

Traffic police have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and follow the diversions to avoid inconvenience.

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