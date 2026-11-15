Two suspected cattle smugglers killed in police encounter in Haryana’s Nuh

Two suspected cattle smugglers were killed and another injured in an encounter with the police in Haryana’s Nuh on Sunday morning, police said.

The encounter took place in Nuh after police received a tip-off about cattle smuggling. Seven cattle, three country-made pistols and ammunition were recovered.

A police personnel was also injured in the crossfire, and both the injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officers added.

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According to police officers, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Firozpur Jhirka received information about cattle smuggling on Sunday morning. Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a barricade to intercept the suspected smugglers and stop their vehicle.

Officers added that the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team, triggering an exchange of fire. The police also rescued seven cattle from the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Gabbar alias Haria from Rajasthan’s Dausa and Sabir from Firozpur Jhirka. The injured person was identified as Tahir, a resident of Ghatmeeka in Rajasthan.

A police officer said that three country-made pistols, three live cartridges and five empty cartridge cases were also recovered from their possession.