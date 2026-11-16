Two suspected cattle smugglers killed in police encounter in Haryana’s Nuh

Nuh: Two alleged cattle smugglers died and another was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Nuh’s Firozpur Jhirka during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

Police said they also rescued seven cattle from the pickup truck and impounded the vehicle. (Representative photo)

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According to police, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Firozpur Jhirka received information regarding suspected cattle smuggling. Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a barricade in the Bima village area to intercept a pickup vehicle transporting the alleged smugglers.

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However, the suspects opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, the suspects sustained bullet injuries. Two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, and the third Is admitted to Nuh Medical College, police said.

All three suspects were in their late 30s.

Police said they also rescued seven cattle from the pickup truck and impounded the vehicle. Three country-made pistols, three live cartridges, and five empty cartridge cases were recovered from the spot.

A FIR was registered on Sunday at Sadar Firozpur Jhirka police station for attempted murder, possessing illegal firearms, and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said further legal proceedings are under way in accordance with the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said further legal proceedings are under way in accordance with the law. {{/usCountry}}

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This marks the second incident involving alleged cattle smugglers in the Nuh district within a month. On October 15, wanted cattle smuggler Shahid, alias Adwani, was killed in police crossfire under the jurisdiction of the Rozka Meo police station.