Vita milk plant praised for quality, farmer support by Hry Human right commission

The Ballabhgarh Vita Milk Plant has been awarded the “Quality Mark” by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), recognising its role in ensuring prosperity for farmers and delivering high-quality dairy products to consumers. The plant holds IS 9005 and IS 22000 certifications along with NDDB’s “Quality Mark”. (ST-studio - stock.adobe.com)

During an inspection on Tuesday, Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) member Deep Bhatia lauded the plant as an exemplary cooperative model. “Vita not only promotes animal husbandry at the grassroots level but also raises farmers’ income while ensuring city residents get safe, affordable milk and dairy products,” he said, calling for a stronger brand promotion and consumer awareness.

The Ballabhgarh Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd., established in April 2003, oversees the plant, which was originally set up in 1979 by the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Ltd., Chandigarh. Its key goals include providing fair milk prices, quality cattle feed, and high-grade fodder seeds to support farmers’ economic growth.

At present, the plant procures over one lakh litres of milk per day and operates 160 milk booths for timely supply. In addition to Vita products such as ghee, paneer, curd, lassi, khoa, and butter, it supplies 50,000 litres daily to the Delhi Milk Scheme, said officials.

Dr Puneet Arora, protocol and information officer of the commission, highlighted the need to counter misconceptions that milk is made from powder. “Vita collects milk solely through cooperative societies and processes it directly,” he said, urging more awareness drives.

Officials said the NDDB recognition reaffirms Vita’s dual role—empowering farmers and providing trusted quality products to consumers.