Voters driving EVs will get priority at Gurugram polling booths

The Gurugam administration on Wednesday said it has planned to set up at least seven “green booths” at polling stations in the city to enable owners of electric vehicles (EV) to vote without waiting in long queues — in a bid to increase environmental consciousness and sustainable practices. Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration is encouraging people to use EVs and trying to get more charging stations across the city. (Reuters)

The administration said that those arriving in EVs will get special parking lots with charging stations free of cost. The order also extends to families arriving in a single EV but it was not immediately clear if it applied to others choosing to travel by a one EV.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration is encouraging people to use EVs and trying to get more charging stations across the city. “Our team will keep a check on the movement of voters and their vehicles. The EV owners need to carry their registration certificate, not necessarily a hard copy as even a soft copy will be valid to avail benefits,” he said.

“The volunteers deployed at the polling stations will help them to park their EVs and special selfie points have been designed for them. Additionally, EVs will be stationed at these booths, offering voters the opportunity to explore sustainable transportation options first-hand,” said Yadav.

Yadav said the green booths will also showcase sustainable technologies such as solar panels. “Solar panels installed atop the booths will generate clean, renewable energy, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and mitigating carbon emissions,” he added.

Officials said volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have been roped in for election duty on May 25 — a first in Haryana.

“The volunteers outside polling stations will maintain discipline without compromising convenience. They will also help the elderly and differently-abled voters to reach the booth entrance. They will assist other voters by checking their names in alphabetical electoral roll locators provided outside the booth,” said Yadav adding that they will undergo special training next week.

As many as four pink polling booths will be set up in the city. Pink polling booths will be managed entirely by women. Special arrangements will be made at these booths for pregnant women. Additionally, four youth-managed polling stations will be set up.

Additionally, the district administration has initiated a campaign in collaboration with different multiplex chains to provide discounts to those who vote to increase voter turnout in the upcoming elections. Officials said the voter awareness campaigns will be displayed on 90 screens of 10 multiplex chains from this weekend.

Yadav said that if any voter shows the indelible ink mark on their finger in the multiplexes after voting on May 25, they will receive discounts on offline tickets from the counter and on refreshments in the cinema hall.

Yadav said some multiplexes will also offer complimentary refreshments. “The multiplex chains have supported the initiative of the Gurugram district administration,” he said. Officials said the offer is valid in PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Wave, Miraj, and Cinepolis multiplexes in the city.