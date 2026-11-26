A 42-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly using forged general power of attorney (GPA) documents to sell two adjoining plots measuring a combined 705 square yards in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar, police said on Wednesday. The plots, belonging to a Delhi resident and worth several crores, were allegedly sold for just ₹40 lakh in 2024.

The suspect, Kavita Dahiya, a resident of Badkhalsa in Sonipat, was arrested by a Palam Vihar police team led by inspector Ajay Kumar. At least five more suspects, including a key conspirator, are yet to be arrested, police said. (Representational image) more less

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The suspect, Kavita Dahiya, a resident of Badkhalsa in Sonipat, was arrested by a Palam Vihar police team led by inspector Ajay Kumar. At least five more suspects, including a key conspirator, are yet to be arrested, police said.

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Investigators said the gang gathered information on vacant plots across Gurugram and neighbouring districts that had remained undeveloped for decades. Dahiya, a homemaker, was allegedly projected as the owner of such properties to avoid suspicion.

Police said Dahiya had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking to quash the FIR against her. She was arrested after her petition was recently dismissed.

According to police, the complainant, Raj Kumar, 57, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, had purchased two adjoining plots measuring 500 and 205 square yards in Palam Vihar’s Carterpuri from one Deep Chand in 1997 and 1998.

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged fraud came to light on October 3, 2024, when Kumar visited the plots and found that the boundary walls had been demolished and a new one erected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged fraud came to light on October 3, 2024, when Kumar visited the plots and found that the boundary walls had been demolished and a new one erected. {{/usCountry}}

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“A room had also been demolished and trees on the property had been cut down,” a police officer said.

Upon enquiring with neighbours, Kumar learnt that they believed Dahiya owned the property and had sold it, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Dahiya and her associates had allegedly prepared forged documents for the 500-square-yard plot and sold it to a man identified as Yogesh Kumar.

“She forged documents for another 205 square yards and sold it to another person named Mohit Kataria,” he said.

Turan said investigations revealed that one of the suspects had allegedly forged a GPA purporting to show that Kumar had authorised Dahiya to deal with the properties.

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“The forged GPA was registered in Ghaziabad, on the basis of which the fraudulent sale took place for ₹40 lakh, which was much lower than the actual market value of the entire property,” he said.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against eight suspects, including Dahiya, under sections 329(4) (house-trespass), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Palam Vihar police station on November 20, 2024.