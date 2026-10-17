Woman dies after being bound, gagged during suspected burglary in Gurugram

A 37-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and legs tied and several layers of masking tape covering her mouth and nose following a suspected burglary at her home in Daulah village in Gurugram’s Sohna on Friday, police said.

The incident came to light around 2.30pm when a relative living in the same locality visited the house and found the main door open. She entered and saw household items scattered across the rooms and alerted the woman’s husband. (HT Photo)

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The victim, Neetu, was found unresponsive in the bathroom by family members, who also discovered that the house had been ransacked and cash and valuables were missing.

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Police said Neetu’s husband, Prashant Kumar, a schoolteacher, and their three children had left for school by 8am, leaving her alone at home.

The incident came to light around 2.30pm when a relative living in the same locality visited the house and found the main door open. She entered and saw household items scattered across the rooms before alerting Kumar, who rushed home with the children.

They found Neetu lying in the bathroom. She was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Assistant commissioner of police (Sohna) Mukesh Yadav said an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention) and 332(a) (house trespass to commit an offence punishable with death), among other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, at Sadar Sohna police station.

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{{^usCountry}} “Investigation is on to ascertain whether the motive was robbery or something else,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Investigation is on to ascertain whether the motive was robbery or something else,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior police officer said investigators suspected that the attack took place between 10am and 11am, when two men allegedly arrived in the locality on a motorcycle.

Police suspect the intruders entered through the main door, overpowered Neetu and tied her up before covering her mouth and nose with masking tape.

Investigators said CCTV cameras near the house had captured the movements of two suspects. Police were examining the footage to identify and arrest them, while also ascertaining what valuables had been stolen.