Heavy rains lash Pune, western Maharashtra; rivers swell as dam discharge begins

pune

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:52 IST

After a gap of two weeks, rain returned to Pune - city and district - raising the water levels of the Mula, Mutha and Pavana rivers. The heavy inflow of water forced dam authorities to discharge water from Khadakwasla, 27,203 cusecs at 9 am on Wednesday morning.

Bridges in some parts of the city are under water.

According to the district administration, water discharge may be increased later in the day if rains continue, especially in western parts of the district.

Currently, water stock in the three dams that supply water to Pune city – Khadakwasla, Varasgaon and Panshet - is at 100 %; while Temghar is filled to 85% of its capacity.

District administration has alerted residents residing by the river banks to watch for dam discharge alerts as river levels will increase.

Meanwhile, parts of western Maharashtra including Mahabaleshwar, Satara and Kolhapur also received heavy rains in the past 24 hours, forcing authorities to release 30,000 cusecs water from the Koyana dam at 9 am.

Mahabaleshwar has received 200 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, till 6 am on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours due to a low pressure belt over the Arabian sea.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:09 IST