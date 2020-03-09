IIT Delhi team to assess reason of Pataudi flyover damage

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:26 IST

Gurugram: The public works department (PWD) has roped in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s civil engineering department to assess reason of the damage to the six-month-old rail overbridge (ROB) on Gurugram-Pataudi Road.

On Saturday morning, a large chunk of concrete fell off the two-lane Pataudi ROB on the Delhi-Jaipur railway line, leaving a six-foot wide hole on the flyover. The PWD’s flyover was inaugurated in September last year, making traffic movement easy between Rewari and Pataudi.

“A team of engineers from IIT Delhi will be visiting over the next couple of days. The team will assess reason of fault in earth retaining wall that is basically a wall consisting of interlocking tiles and it contains earth below the approach road. It is a sound technology used in every flyover. Few of the tiles slipped and earth subsequently also subsided with it as well as a bit bituminous portion of flyover — in the Rewari side of the approach road,” said Rajeev Yadav, PWD superintending engineer.

Yadav said that the restoration of the flyover comes under “defective liability” of the contractor who built it.

In Indian Railways’ terms, the ROB came at Level 48 crossing. The central portion of the flyover was built by the railway.

“The damage has happened in the Rewari-side approach road, and it has nothing to do with the central portion nor does it has affected railway track,” said a senior railway official.

The damage created panic among the local residents, and many demanded FIR against the contractor and erring PWD officials.

Sudhir Chaudhary, a Pataudi resident, said, “This is a classic case of negligence that the flyover developed such a major fault within six months of operation. The hole could have caused accidents. Now, the flyover will remain closed for many days, and people will continue to suffer crossing the railway track.”

A group of residents have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding an FIR in the case.

Meanwhile, the PWD on Sunday cleaned the underpass located about 100-metre from the existing flyover for locals to cross the railway track on Sunday.

“Underpass was built by Indian Railways. But it was flooded and dirty, and people did not use. Now, we have got it cleaned to make it usable. Flyover opening depends on report and restoration timing that I cannot say anything about currently,” said Yadav of PWD.