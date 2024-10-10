Menu Explore
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.78 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on October 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on October 10, 2024, is 27.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.78 °C and 29.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.06 °C and 27.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 172.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 11, 2024 26.11 °C Moderate rain
October 12, 2024 24.83 °C Light rain
October 13, 2024 23.75 °C Overcast clouds
October 14, 2024 28.88 °C Scattered clouds
October 15, 2024 30.31 °C Sky is clear
October 16, 2024 29.95 °C Sky is clear
October 17, 2024 29.46 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on October 10, 2024

