Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.1 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on October 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on October 14, 2024, is 28.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.1 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.38 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 91.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 15, 2024
|28.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 16, 2024
|28.93 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|30.07 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 18, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 19, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 20, 2024
|28.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|28.42 °C
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
