Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.1 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 28.78 °C Broken clouds October 19, 2024 28.68 °C Few clouds October 20, 2024 29.07 °C Light rain October 21, 2024 28.14 °C Light rain October 22, 2024 28.45 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 29.44 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 30.52 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Indore today, on October 17, 2024, is 29.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.1 °C and 30.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.01 °C and 30.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 133.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

