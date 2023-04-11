MP: 4 killed, 1 injured in accident on Indore-Ahmedabad national highway

Four people were killed while one person was injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on the National Highway 59 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said on Tuesday. Visuals from the accident spot.(ANI)

The mishap took place on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway under the Sardarpur police station limits in the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Devendra Patidar said the incident happened when Munna Lal, a farmer was transporting wheat in a tractor to Rajgarh Mandi. "During the journey a pallet broke and the wheat spilled on to the four lane Indore-Ahmedabad highway," the ASP said.

"The farmer informed his son about the incident following which his son reached the spot with another person and started gathering the spilled wheat from the road. A speeding vehicle hit them. Four people died and one sustained injuries in the accident," ASP Patidar said.

Those who died were identified as Munna Lal (47), his son Navdeep (29), driver of the tractor Luv Kush (28) and one Himmat. The injured has been identified as Sandeep (26), a friend of Navdeep.

On receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a post mortem at a hospital in Sardarpur, the officials said.

He said that the vehicle which hit was seized and its driver of taken into custody. The police registered a case into the matter and further investigation is on.