Madhya Pradesh CM to take ‘necessary steps’ against ‘objectionable’ web series

PTI |
Apr 09, 2023 01:00 AM IST

CM Chouhan advocated banning of objectionable web series as the young generation is being alienated from culture due to such content

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government will take steps to ban "objectionable web series." He was speaking at a function of religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur here. Thakur talked about the need for banning objectionable web series as the young generation is being alienated from culture due to such content, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking at a function of religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur.(ANI/File)
Also read: Senior BJP leader sparks outrage over his girls wearing ‘dirty clothes’ comment

“The state government will take necessary steps in this direction,” Chouhan said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is a land of religious and spiritual importance. Thakur has been vocal against shows/series on OTT platforms, contending that they affect social relations adversely.

