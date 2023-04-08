MP: Senior BJP leader sparks outrage over his girls wearing ‘dirty clothes’ comment

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya stoked controversy for his comments in which he compared the girls wearing “dirty clothes” with Shuparnakha (a mythical figure from the Ramayana). Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo)

Vijayvargiya, the BJP general secretary, made this comment in Indore during a function held on Wednesday. The video of the programme went viral on social media on Friday.

In the video, Vijayvargiya can be heard saying, “Even today when I go out, I see educated youths and children roaming in intoxicated state. I really feel like giving them five to seven (slaps) so that their intoxication goes away. I’m telling the truth, swear to God. I will not lie on Hanuman Jayanti.”

“We call the women and girls goddesses but girls come out wearing such dirty clothes that the form of the Goddess is not visible in them. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given them good beautiful bodies so they should put some nice clothes. You (parents) should inculcate sanskar (culture) among children because I am very worried about it,” said Vijayvargiya.

He added, “They are the future of this country. If their conduct is restrained and balanced, then they can make a golden contribution to nation-building. But if they become victims of drugs then what kind of nation will be formed, it can be easily thought.”

His comments drew sharp criticism from the opposition and social media users, who accused him of misogyny and moral policing.

Reacting to the comment, Congress demanded action against him for insulting women. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee women wing president Vibha Patel said, “On one side, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding a programme for Ladli Behna, and on the other, BJP senior leader Kailash Vijavargiya is insulting women in a public programme. BJP leaders didn’t condemn or say a word against this insult to women. It showed the real attitude of BJP towards women.”

Congress leaders also staged a protest in Bhopal and Indore, demanding an apology from the BJP leader. “If Vijayvargiya doesn’t apologies, we will intensify our protest,” Patel said.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) too condemned his remarks.

Calling the BJP “anti-women” government, AAP women wing president Maneeksha Singh said, “The national general secretary of BJP used undignified and indecent words for women. He should apologise, otherwise, we will stage protest.”

BJP leaders, however, called Vijayvargiya’s comments, his personal view.

