Home / Cities / Indore News / MP man arrested after UP Cyber Police busts 15 cr ‘currency trading’ scam

MP man arrested after UP Cyber Police busts 15 cr ‘currency trading’ scam

indore news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 06:56 PM IST

Around 500 such accounts were opened and people duped to the tune of ₹15 crore by a gang, whose key member has been arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The gang had opened an office in the name of 'Amdani Solution' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)
The gang had opened an office in the name of 'Amdani Solution' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.(HT_PRINT)
PTI |

With the arrest of one person from Madhya Pradesh, the Cyber Crime wing of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India "currency trading" fraud involving fake demat accounts.

Around 500 such accounts were opened and people duped to the tune of 15 crore by a gang, whose key member has been arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

A team from the Cyber Crime police station in Noida led by Inspector Reeta Yadav was investigating a complaint of a Ghaziabad resident, who claimed that he was duped of 15 lakh on the pretext of investment in currency trading.

The arrested person was identified as Shoib Mansoori (24), the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police said in a statement.

"He is a key member of a gang that has cheated people of crores of rupees by opening demat accounts in the name of currency trading," police said. Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, the police said Mansoori opened the accounts after getting his partners to call up potential targets.

Also Read | Audit finds graft in MP take home ration scheme, probe sought

The gang had opened an office in the name of 'Amdani Solution' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"To access all the demat accounts, the admin used to keep the user ID and password with himself. A fraudulent android application for trading -- MetaTraders -- was created that could be downloaded from Play Store," police said in the statement.

The money was taken from the customer in different bank and demat accounts. The amount reflected in the demat account was only visible to the customer in the form of digits, which appeared to be increasing but that was not the case in reality. Because of this, the customer trusted and invested more money, they added.

Later, when the customer wanted to take profits of this amount, more money had to be transferred to different bank accounts in the name of GST conversion charge and settlement charge, the statement said.

Around 500 such fraud demat accounts were opened and people from different states were duped of about 15 crore, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online frauds indore
online frauds indore
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • This was the first rain-related death in September as the city is witnessing one of the highest rainfall in many years. (File image)

    Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies

    In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.

  • The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force (BSF) troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir (HT File Photo)

    Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

    The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.

  • In the suicide note, the man admitted to killing his mother and mentioned his depression.

    Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note

    The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.

  • Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. (HT PHOTO )

    Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns

    Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.

  • Large parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged due to incessant rains. (Basavaraj Bommai (Facebook))

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out