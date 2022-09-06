MP man arrested after UP Cyber Police busts ₹15 cr ‘currency trading’ scam
Around 500 such accounts were opened and people duped to the tune of ₹15 crore by a gang, whose key member has been arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
With the arrest of one person from Madhya Pradesh, the Cyber Crime wing of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pan-India "currency trading" fraud involving fake demat accounts.
Around 500 such accounts were opened and people duped to the tune of ₹15 crore by a gang, whose key member has been arrested from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
A team from the Cyber Crime police station in Noida led by Inspector Reeta Yadav was investigating a complaint of a Ghaziabad resident, who claimed that he was duped of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of investment in currency trading.
The arrested person was identified as Shoib Mansoori (24), the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police said in a statement.
"He is a key member of a gang that has cheated people of crores of rupees by opening demat accounts in the name of currency trading," police said. Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, the police said Mansoori opened the accounts after getting his partners to call up potential targets.
Also Read | Audit finds graft in MP take home ration scheme, probe sought
The gang had opened an office in the name of 'Amdani Solution' in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
"To access all the demat accounts, the admin used to keep the user ID and password with himself. A fraudulent android application for trading -- MetaTraders -- was created that could be downloaded from Play Store," police said in the statement.
The money was taken from the customer in different bank and demat accounts. The amount reflected in the demat account was only visible to the customer in the form of digits, which appeared to be increasing but that was not the case in reality. Because of this, the customer trusted and invested more money, they added.
Later, when the customer wanted to take profits of this amount, more money had to be transferred to different bank accounts in the name of GST conversion charge and settlement charge, the statement said.
Around 500 such fraud demat accounts were opened and people from different states were duped of about ₹15 crore, police said.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics