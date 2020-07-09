Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81

mumbai

Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known for his comic roles in iconic Hindi films like Sholay, passed away on Wednesday from age-related issues. He was 81. The actor is survived by his two sons, actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved.

Born Syed Ishtiaq Jafri, the actor took on the stage name Jagdeep and began his film career as a child artist in BR Chopra’s Afsana. As a child artist, he also appeared in Amar Kumar’s Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin among other films.

“He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues,” producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told news agency PTI.

Jagdeep would go on to be cast in films such as Bhabhi, Barkha and Bindiya, but it was as a comedian that he achieved fame. His first role as a comedic character actor was in the Shammi Kapoor-starrer Brahmachari. Jagdeep is best known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay, following which he became one of the most sought-after actor for comic roles.

In a career spanning more than five decades and a filmography of over 400 films, Jagdeep worked in many genres. He appeared in a number of horror films, including Ramsay Brothers’s Purana Mandir and 3D Saamri. Other memorable films of Jagdeep are Andaz Apna Apna, China Gate and Bombay To Goa. He also directed a film titled Soorma Bhopali, in which his character from Sholay was the protagonist.

Jagdeep’s film was the 2012 film, Gali Gali Chor Hai, starring Akshaye Khanna.

He will be buried in the Shia cemetery in Mumbai today.