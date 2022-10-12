8 people killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Eight people, including two couples, were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

A bus hit a motorcycle in Sadar police station area in Tonk district, leaving three people, including a couple, dead. Station House Officer (SHO) Hemraj said Radhakishan (70), his wife Chahu Devi (65) and his brother Mehram (68) died when the speeding bus hit the bike. They were going to a nearby place on the motorcycle.

In Bikaner, a tempo and tanker collided head on in Gangashahar area. Sundarlal Bhura (58), his wife Raju Devi (55) and Jhanwarlal Bhura (70) -- all occupants of the tempo -- were killed in the accident.

Two others were also injured, police said.

In another accident which took place in Jhunjhunu's Sadar police station area, two men were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a bus.

Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar (42) and Mandeep (28). PTI SDA CK