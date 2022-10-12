Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 8 people killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

8 people killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

jaipur news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 10:47 PM IST

A bus hit a motorcycle in Sadar police station area in Tonk district, leaving three people, including a couple, dead. In Bikaner, a tempo and tanker collided head on in Gangashahar area and all occupants of the tempo were killed. In Jhunjhunu's Sadar police station area, two men were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a bus.

Rajasthan: Eight people were killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan: Eight people were killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan.
PTI |

Eight people, including two couples, were killed and two others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

A bus hit a motorcycle in Sadar police station area in Tonk district, leaving three people, including a couple, dead. Station House Officer (SHO) Hemraj said Radhakishan (70), his wife Chahu Devi (65) and his brother Mehram (68) died when the speeding bus hit the bike. They were going to a nearby place on the motorcycle.

In Bikaner, a tempo and tanker collided head on in Gangashahar area. Sundarlal Bhura (58), his wife Raju Devi (55) and Jhanwarlal Bhura (70) -- all occupants of the tempo -- were killed in the accident.

Two others were also injured, police said.

In another accident which took place in Jhunjhunu's Sadar police station area, two men were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a bus.

Police identified the deceased as Rajkumar (42) and Mandeep (28). PTI SDA CK

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out