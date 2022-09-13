BTP set to split in Rajasthan, lawmakers to float new party
Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad have been upset over the leadership’s interferences and bypassing of the state executive
Two Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) lawmakers in Rajasthan are set to float their own party amid differences with their Gujarat-based leadership. Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad have been upset over the leadership’s interferences and bypassing of the state executive.
BTP contested elections first in Rajasthan in 2018 and fielded 11 candidates of which two won. “We have been actively working for the tribals for a long and through various social organisations since 2015...[before joining] BTP for the assembly polls, [we were] assured... that there will be no interference from Gujarat and that local leadership and the state executive will take the decisions...,” said Roat.
He added they recommended supporting independent candidate Thawarchand for the Dhariawad assembly bypoll but the party fielded Ganesh Meena. “The interference has increased to all levels and [we have] now decided to part ways and launch our own party [to] develop local leadership.”
Ramprasad said they practically parted ways when their leadership issued a whip against supporting the ruling Congress. “There [has been] interference...in every matter...”
BTP state president Velaram Ghoghra said this is a fight for supremacy and that the lawmakers and a few leaders were defying BTP’s national leadership. He insisted all the decisions, including tickets for rural bodies polls, were taken in consultation with the lawmakers. Ghoghra called the move to float a new party cheating. “The party issued them a number of notices but the lawmakers have not replied to them. I am writing to the party leadership for action against them.”
Sippy Sidhu murder: Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to Kalyani Singh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted bail to Kalyani Singh, accused of murdering national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, aka Sippy Sidhu, in Chandigarh in September 2015. Also read: Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites 'direct' evidence The daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, Kalyani Singh was arrested on June 15. She was arrested after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive”.
Delhi’s slum management agency launches monitoring of night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, which manages slums in the city, has launched community-based monitoring of its 195-night shelters and public toilets that nearly 2.5 million people use daily. The monitoring began on Monday ahead of winter when demand for the shelters grows. A centralised control room has been established for complaints over the phone, WhatsApp, text messages, etc. Director (local bodies) Sanjay Goel inaugurated the control room.
Delhi municipal polls: Delimitation panel puts up draft report for feedback
A delimitation panel set up ahead of municipal polls in Delhi put up its draft report on Tuesday for the public and other stakeholders to submit their suggestions and objections till October 3. An official said the panel has determined boundaries for 250 municipal wards including 42 reserved for Scheduled Castes. A second official said that 250 of the 900-page draft report maps the new wards.
Power cut in these areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Wednesday
66KV Lines Of Midegeshi, Pavagada, Nagalamadike, Y N Hosakote, Shylapura, Nagalamadike, Downstream Stations Of Shylapura, Lingadahalli, Mangalawada, Venkatapura, Theriyur, K. T. Hally, Devalakere, Vadanakal, C. H. Palya, Kotagudda, Maridasanahally, Budibetta, Bellibatlu, B. Hosahally, Yettinahally, Gujjanadu, Hanumanthanahally, Bhimanakunte, Hosadurga, Doddahally, S. N. Hally, Hosadurga, Thipaganahally, Y N Hosakote, G T Hally, Jalod, Bhimanakunte, Hussenpura, Kodamodagu, S. R Pura, Jayanagara Church To Shakthi Nagar overhead water tank.
Yellow alert in Mumbai tomorrow. Check latest weather update here
A day after rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, disrupting normal life, India's financial capital may see light to moderate rain in coming days again, the weather department has predicted. In its forecast, the regional IMD has also predicted the "possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places towards evening/night". The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai, and its adjoining Pune, Thande, Palghar and Raigad for Wednesday and Thursday.
