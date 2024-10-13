Couple found dead in Rajasthan’s Barmer; suicide suspected: Police

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found on Sunday at Girab, near Rajasthan’s Barmer city, police said while suspecting the death as a case of suicide. Police said they have registered the death as a case of suicide. (Representational image)

Girab police station in charge Devi Singh said: “The bodies of two people were found by the locals in Girab at around 6am. They immediately informed us. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the man was a resident of Girab town and the girl was from Barmer city.

“We have registered the death as a case of suicide. Prima facie, it seems that the couple was in love and took the extreme step fearing opposition from their families over their relationship. But further detailed investigation would reveal the exact reason,” he said.

The officer said that the initial investigation has revealed that the girl and the man had come together to Girab on Saturday. “Both were found dead with their bike at a short distance away. Items such as their bag, shoes, and mobile phone were found at the scene,” he added.