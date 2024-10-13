Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Couple found dead in Rajasthan’s Barmer; suicide suspected: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Police said prima facie, it seems that the couple was in love and took the extreme step fearing opposition from their families over their relationship

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found on Sunday at Girab, near Rajasthan’s Barmer city, police said while suspecting the death as a case of suicide.

Police said they have registered the death as a case of suicide. (Representational image)
Police said they have registered the death as a case of suicide. (Representational image)

Girab police station in charge Devi Singh said: “The bodies of two people were found by the locals in Girab at around 6am. They immediately informed us. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the man was a resident of Girab town and the girl was from Barmer city.

“We have registered the death as a case of suicide. Prima facie, it seems that the couple was in love and took the extreme step fearing opposition from their families over their relationship. But further detailed investigation would reveal the exact reason,” he said.

The officer said that the initial investigation has revealed that the girl and the man had come together to Girab on Saturday. “Both were found dead with their bike at a short distance away. Items such as their bag, shoes, and mobile phone were found at the scene,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On