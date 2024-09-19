Minor girl found dead in Udaipur; leopard attack suspected: Police

The deceased girl had gone to graze goats on Wednesday afternoon but she didn’t return home till late night and family members found her body the next morning
A 16-year-old girl was found dead in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on Thursday with locals and family members calling it a leopard attack, police said.
According to the station house officer (SHO) Gogunda Shaitan Singh Nathawat, the deceased girl, a resident of Pani Ka Fala area of Undithal village, had gone to graze goats on Wednesday afternoon but she didn’t return home till late night.
The police officer said that the girl’s family continued to look for their daughter throughout the night. After hours of searching, they found her body in a nearby forest on Thursday morning.
The body has been shifted to a hospital where the postmortem will be conducted.
Deputy conservator of forest (DCF) Ajay Chittora said, “We have found the body of a minor girl with multiple wounds on her body, the villagers are claiming that it was a leopard, but we can further comment on it once the post-mortem report comes, however, as a precautionary measure, we have installed a cage in the area. We are yet to confirm if the girl died due to a leopard attack or some other reason.”
