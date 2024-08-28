Woman killed in leopard strike at Shirur

PUNE: In a case of human-leopard conflict in Pune district, a woman, 55, died in a leopard attack in Jambut village of Shirur tehsil. This is the fifth such incident in the Junnar Forest Division since March. In another incident which occurred over 25 kilometres from Jambut village, a man, 60, was seriously injured in a leopard attack. The Forest Department has launched a full-fledged operation to capture the leopard/s in the Jambut area. In a case of human-leopard conflict in Pune district, a woman, 55, died in a leopard attack in Jambut village of Shirur tehsil. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Recalling the Jambut village incident, Pratap Jagtap, range forest officer of Shirur, said, “Muktabai Bhau Khade, 55, who died in the leopard attack was living alone in Jambut village. She was found missing by her neighbours on Monday, August 26. The neighbours along with the locals searched for her but could not find her. Suspecting a leopard attack, they reported this to the forest officers and the police. A search ensued and at around 4 pm on Monday, forest officials and villagers found Muktabai’s body in a sugarcane field behind her home. She had multiple grievous injuries. Due to the rain, the body had started decomposing. The body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem where the doctor upon primary checking confirmed that the injuries were from an animal attack which took place nearly 24 hours ago.”

Muktabai is said to have stepped out late Sunday night to answer Nature’s call when the leopard attacked her. The incident has sent shockwaves through the villagers who are demanding that the leopard/s be captured and shifted to another place. Jambut village has a history of leopard attacks and as per officials, at least five leopard attacks have taken place in this area in the past five years apart from regular leopard sightings.

“Ten cages and camera traps have been set up. We will be capturing the leopard/s in Jambut village and shifting them to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar,” Jagtap said.

The other incident took place in the Kanhur-Mesai villages located over 25 kilometres from Jambut village that fall under the Ghod-Kukadi river basin. Early in the morning on Monday, August 26, Ankush Kharde, 60, went to his farm to start the water pump. He was attacked by a leopard hiding in the grass growing nearby. He sustained a minor head injury and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Shirur, said a forest official.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar Forest Department, said, “Since Junnar is prone to leopard attacks, we regularly conduct awareness sessions in the villages so that people understand the precautionary measures to be taken. In the case of Jambut, we have set up cages and trap cameras. We have also received permission to capture the leopard/s in this area and due procedure will be followed.”

This year alone, there have been five deaths due to leopard attacks since March in Pune district. Women, children and senior citizens are among those who have died.