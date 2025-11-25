NEET student from Kota found dead near railway station in Bundi

Jaipur: An 18-year-old student, who had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from a reputed coaching centre in Kota, was found dead near a railway station in Bundi’s Keshoraipatan on Tuesday morning, said officials. The victim’s sister found him missing in the morning when the train reached Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. (Representational image)

Sub-inspector of Keshoraipatan, Bheru Lal, said, “The body was found at around 8 am on Tuesday morning by the GRPF staff. Prima facie, it was an accident. However, we are probing the probability of a suicide case as well.”

According to the officials, the victim and his sister arrived in Kota a year ago from Bihar’s Mokama. “They had been staying at a hostel and studying in a coaching centre to prepare for NEET. On Monday they took a train from Kota at 12 am to return to Mokama for a visit to their parents,” said Lal.

The accident took place an hour after they boarded the train. “Soon after boarding the train, they slept at their allotted berths, as his sister stated. However, the victim had probably gone to the gate for a while when the train was approaching Keshoraipatan. He slipped off sustaining severe injuries leading to his death,” he said.

His sister found him missing in the morning when the train reached Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. “Soon she reported the matter to the RPF jawans, and they started looking for him. His phone also came off. Meanwhile, the GRPF staff in Keshoraipatan found his body,” said the officer.

The body was sent for an autopsy at Keshoraipatan hospital. “His parents were also informed. His sister has also returned from Mathura. Further probe is underway,” he said.