Raj: 4 killed, 4 injured as speeding trailer mows down people on Bikaner highway

Four people were killed and four others critically injured after a speeding trailer rammed into an overturned auto-rickshaw and a pickup vehicle on the Bharatmala Highway in Bikaner district late Thursday night, the police said. Representational image.

The accident occurred around midnight in the Napasar police station area on the Deshnok–Norangdesar road. An auto-rickshaw had overturned on the highway earlier, following which a pickup vehicle was called to remove it. Suddenly, a trailer moving at high speed lost control and crashed into the stationary auto and the pickup van, running over the people standing nearby.

At the time of the incident, around eight people were present at the spot, attempting to lift the auto. Four persons died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to PBM hospital in Bikaner. The injured were later referred to the Bikaner Trauma Centre for advanced treatment, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rajuram from Loonasar in Churu district, Sunil from Baddiya in Churu, Sunil from Rasisar in Bikaner, and Rajesh from Jhini in Jhunjhunu district.

The injured include Indra Singh from Salawas in Jodhpur, Tarachand from Rajlawada in Churu, Parmeshwar from Baddiya, and Pooja, wife of Rajesh Jangid. All are undergoing treatment.

Police said that Indra Singh, one of the injured, told police he was coming from the Gandhinagar side when he noticed the overturned auto on the highway. “The auto driver had signalled with his lights on, so I stopped. We were trying to lift the auto when the speeding trailer hit us,” he said in his statement. Indra Singh added that two to three other vehicles were also parked at the spot and were hit in the collision. “I was thrown towards the divider, which saved my life. Otherwise, the trailer would have run over me,” he said.

After the accident, the trailer driver fled the scene. The police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the absconding driver.