Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Bhajan Lal’s new team to take oath today at 3:15pm
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma met governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan and sought his permission for the swearing-in ceremony.
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Nearly a month after the election results were declared, the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet is scheduled for Saturday at around 3:15pm at the Raj Bhavan. The newly elected chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday to seek approval for the council’s expansion.
Approximately 18 to 20 MLAs are set to take oaths as ministers. The cabinet will feature a mix of both new and seasoned MLAs, according to sources.
The results of the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3, with the BJP securing 115 out of the 199 contested seats.
Sharma, a first-time MLA, was officially declared as the chief minister on December 12, with Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa appointed as his deputies.
- Dec 30, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Preparations for swearing-in underway
Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are underway at Raj Bhavan.Dec 30, 2023 01:51 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Earlier, Congress took swipe ‘over failure to form cabinet’
"Results to Assembly elections in Rajasthan were announced on Dec 3, 2023. It took 12 days (till Dec 15, 2023) for the BJP to announce the CM and two Deputy CMs," Jairam Ramesh said.Dec 30, 2023 01:45 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: MLAs start reaching Jaipur
MLA Madan Dilawar from Ramganj Mandi visited the BJP office, engaging with senior party leaders. Meanwhile, MLA Kailash Meena from Garhi arrived in Jaipur from Udaipur, and Udaipur MLA Tarachand Jain also departed for Jaipur.Dec 30, 2023 01:03 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet will feature mix new and seasoned MLAs, say sources
Approximately 18 to 20 MLAs are slated to take oaths as ministers. The composition of Sharma's cabinet will feature a mix of both new and seasoned MLAs, as indicated by sources.
In the upcoming cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, a meticulous approach will be employed, placing importance on caste and regional considerations, particularly in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections in a few months. The expansion will prioritise representation from all regions while ensuring a balanced social composition, ensuring comprehensive representation for major castes.
Presently, Rajasthan is led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, a Brahmin, with Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa representing Rajput and Scheduled Caste communities respectively.Dec 30, 2023 01:00 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: CM Bhajan Lal meets governor Kalraj MishraDec 30, 2023 12:57 PM IST
Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Ministers to take oath at Raj Bhavan
Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to the BJP MLAs at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan at 3:15 pm.
