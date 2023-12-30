Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Bhajan Lal’s new team to take oath today at 3:15pm

Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: Nearly a month after the election results were declared, the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet is scheduled for Saturday at around 3:15pm at the Raj Bhavan. The newly elected chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday to seek approval for the council’s expansion. Rajasthan cabinet news LIVE: CM Bhajan Lal meets governor Kalraj Mishra(X/Bhajan Lal)

Approximately 18 to 20 MLAs are set to take oaths as ministers. The cabinet will feature a mix of both new and seasoned MLAs, according to sources.

The results of the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3, with the BJP securing 115 out of the 199 contested seats.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was officially declared as the chief minister on December 12, with Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa appointed as his deputies.