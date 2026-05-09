Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday asserted that ensuring accessible and speedy justice to every citizen is the state government's commitment. Rajasthan govt's commitment to ensure accessible, speedy justice to every citizen: CM

Addressing a workshop for public prosecutors organised by the Law and Legal Affairs Department at Birla Auditorium here, he said prosecutors play a crucial role in upholding justice and constitutional values while representing the state in legal matters.

The chief minister said continuous training of officials is essential in view of evolving laws and judicial perspectives, adding that the workshop would help prosecutors become more aware and efficient in handling new criminal laws, cyber laws and cases related to persons with disabilities.

Sharma said the new criminal laws that began in 2024 aim to prioritise justice over punishment and place citizens at the centre of the justice system, with a focus on modernisation through digital governance.

He said the state government is committed to effective implementation of the new laws and has established 42 courts across Rajasthan, including district and sessions courts in newly formed districts.

Sharma said over 27,000 people have been provided legal aid, while financial assistance of about ₹85 crore has been extended to around 4,000 victims under the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme.

He added that nearly 1.2 lakh legal awareness camps have benefited around 77 lakh people, and efforts are underway to strengthen digital infrastructure in courts, including video conferencing facilities.

On cyber security, the chief minister said the state has conducted around 10,000 awareness programmes, reaching over 12 lakh people, and launched initiatives to curb cybercrime.

He said cyber help desks have been set up in all police stations and cyber police stations will be established in all districts by 2030. The government also plans to set up a cyber crime control centre and introduce AI-based analysis of cyber offences.

Law and Legal Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the government is working towards ensuring access to justice for all under the chief minister's leadership.

Advocate General Rajendra Prasad, Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior officials were present at the event.

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